Arsenal fans make #EmeryOut trend yet again as Gunners succumb to another defeat

Arsenal succumbed to yet another defeat as Leicester City got the better of them, courtesy goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison. With the pressure on manager Unai Emery increasing with every match, this defeat has only made things even tougher for him.

Soon after the Premier League match was over, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with how the club is being run and asked for Emery to be sacked as soon as possible. Here are the best of reactions.

1 win from 7

6 wins from our last 19 PL games

We have no set system

Emery doesn’t know his best XI

The ex-captain is in a feud with fans

Our goal difference is 0

Our record signing can’t make the XI

Torreira, Auba & Lacazette allegedly want to leave Enough is enough. #EmeryOut — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) November 9, 2019

Arsenal football club have somehow spent £120 million and got worse… Emery effect. #EmeryOut — Bhavs (@bhavss14) November 9, 2019

15 months into the job, over £120m invested in transfers and we’re 6th in the league, 9 points off top 4. Still doesn’t know his best 11 and formation. Doesn’t know whether he is a ‘protagonist’ or ‘chameleon’. Sack him. He’s done at Arsenal. #EmeryOUT — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) November 9, 2019

Who’s with me give likes for Arteta and RTS for Emery #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/Id4hDh8Yab — Paul Gate (@realpaulgate) November 9, 2019

Arsenal are one of the few clubs who boast two genuine world class strikers, who rescue the team time and time again. Yet, Unai Emery uses them as wingers with Özil through the middle, and drops our record signing in a must win game. Almost like he wants to be sacked. #EmeryOut — Adam Keys (@_AdamKeys) November 9, 2019

Leicester fans chanting “You are getting sacked in the ebening”#EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/zrM3jw78qd — Mbemba (@elvis48980265) November 9, 2019

When fans see Unai Emery is still the Arsenal manager #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/tKpSqLGQZd — Miscellaneous_Maestro (@Misc_Maestro) November 9, 2019

Luis Enrique. Without a job. Available. Would get the best out of our front three. #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/kMnLhqOHwx — Bhavs (@bhavss14) November 9, 2019

If that -1 doesn’t make this 🤡 sacked by tomorrow, then it’s a big confirmation that our club is being ran by bunch of fucking spurs fans 😡#EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/SKcyJWgyhs — 🔴 KittoO ⚪️ (@IamKitto0) November 9, 2019

The number of times Unai Emery has said Good ebening is more than the number of his wins this season#EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/zdzeFCVg8p — Sb k. GYESi🐒🇬🇭 (@_gyesi) November 9, 2019

Unai Emery thanks for Matteo but it’s time to say goodbye. #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/VWbYzA6ckH — Collins Kiptoo (@soi_collins) November 9, 2019

The Arsenal shit show in past 3 weeks can’t be football #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/ZAV0zNVADL — Ntwanano Shivambu (@BlackZetsu44) November 9, 2019

Arsene Wenger when he gets a call from the Arsenal board in the next few days #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/Exh2D7AOcN — Mohsin (@MohsinArain91) November 9, 2019

Enough is Enough….pack your bags and leave my darling club….carry your Good Ebening somewhere else….#EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/9MCVgY1zd5 — Olayinka (@ykgunnerz) November 9, 2019

Just seen Raul and Edu at King Power They should sack Unai #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/Ux3ogrWs7c — #EmeryOut (@Kasembeli_) November 9, 2019

My Arsenal season is over. I’ll start watching again when we get #EmeryOut. #LEIARS — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) November 9, 2019

This time Last year, Arsenal played Leicester & Mesut Ozil dropped a Masterclass. The breadcrumbs of Wenger Ball was glaring to see. Aubameyang did a bounced finish & got a brace. The football was too good Unai Emery had to kill it off ASAP.#EmeryOutpic.twitter.com/PYhgIiHhGG — Laxx (@ManLikeLaxx) November 9, 2019

God give me the strength to leave arsenal , it’s been 14 years of torture for bid sake 😒 #EmeryOut — Marira🇰🇪 (@ItsMarira) November 9, 2019

Remove these two from the club if he’s not gone before the next game. #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/Z5Tbmt2Hv3 — Will (@Interwesting) November 9, 2019