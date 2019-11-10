Premier League |

Arsenal fans make #EmeryOut trend yet again as Gunners succumb to another defeat

Arsenal succumbed to yet another defeat as Leicester City got the better of them, courtesy goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison. With the pressure on manager Unai Emery increasing with every match, this defeat has only made things even tougher for him.

Soon after the Premier League match was over, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with how the club is being run and asked for Emery to be sacked as soon as possible. Here are the best of reactions.

 

