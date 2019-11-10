I’ve never thought I am going to lose in my career – Pep Guardiola rallies City for Anfield showdown

Manchester City are six points behind Liverpool and without key personnel but Pep Guardiola feels they can win at Anfield on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City will not feel like underdogs heading into Sunday’s Premier League blockbuster against Liverpool.

City amassed 198 points over the course of their title triumphs in each of the past two seasons.

Their bid for three in a row has been compromised by Liverpool’s unbeaten start this time around and Guardiola’s men head to Anfield six points behind the leaders.

Goalkeeper Ederson joined influential defender Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane, David Silva, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri in the treatment room this week, but their manager insists he is not contemplating defeat on a ground where City last won in 2003.

“What does it meant to be an outsider? For the people in the media and the people outside [the club] saying you are outsider or not outsider; you are underdog or you are not underdog,” Guardiola said.

“I never went into one game feeling like an outsider or feeling I am not going to win the game. I never felt it. Never.

“But, of course, the position is six points ahead and they are playing fantastic all season and in previous seasons. We have many problems in some departments of the players.

“I am not going to take a bus on Sunday to Anfield thinking I am going to lose the game. I never have in my career.

“Always I have to think that, if we do some special things we have planned to do, we have the chance to win.”

Asked whether City would need their best performance of the season to prevail, Guardiola agreed.

“We know it. To win these kinds of games you have to be at the top level, definitely. We cannot be half-half,” he said.

“The way Liverpool play they demand in 90 minutes an incredible attention to all the details.

“I am pretty sure that if there is a chance to win in Anfield it is when you believe you are going to win the game.

“The only chance we have is to play like we are and try to create chances to score goals. That is the only way I believe we can do it – not just in Anfield but in all the stadiums around the world.”

City had only 51 per cent possession during the corresponding fixture last season, with Riyad Mahrez’s late penalty miss meaning the game finished goalless.

That is an unusually low number for a Guardiola side, with similar statistics returning as the Premier League champions won the Community Shield on penalties in August, when Liverpool had 52.8 per cent of the ball.

“It is not adapting, it is because they are good,” Guardiola said, having also flagged up a 3-0 win over Jurgen Klopp during their respective spells at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, when the former Barcelona boss was forced to adopt a direct, counter-attacking approach.

“Normally in my career at the clubs I was at, all the time we control the possession. We believe when you have the ball you can create more and concede less.

“When that happened [having less possession] it’s the same [reason]. Dortmund in that period was a good team and Liverpool is a good team. In the way they play they have the quality to do that.”