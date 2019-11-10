I’ve received criticism before and recovered – Unai Emery still hopeful of turning things around at Arsenal

Defeat to Leicester City deepened Arsenal’s misery, but Unai Emery is still hopeful he can solve their issues.

Unai Emery is remaining calm despite coming under pressure at Arsenal, insisting he can turn things around because he has done so before.

Arsenal were beaten 2-0 at Leicester City on Saturday to leave them eight points adrift of the top four.

The result means it is Arsenal’s worst start to a top-flight season since 1982-83, with the Gunners only having 17 points and a goal difference of negative one.

Arsenal barely troubled Kasper Schmeichel at all and were arguably lucky to only lose 2-0, yet Emery remains convinced he can get their campaign back on track.

“I am speaking with the club to stay strong and recover,” he told reporters after the match. “We also have young players who are growing up with us.

All over at the King Power Stadium. 2-0 (FT)#LEIARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 9, 2019

“I know we are receiving criticism, but I have done before and I have recovered.

“I accept all the criticism. It is normal. Today we did one step forward, being better defensively.”

Leicester moved up to second with their victory and Emery is conscious of the gap between the Gunners and those at the top.

But he reminded detractors that Arsenal have time to turn things around.

“We are distant from them now, but we will take time to prepare and improve and take the balance in the team,” he said.

“Manchester United and Tottenham are also behind us, so it is an equal competition. But we have time to reduce the gap on Leicester.”