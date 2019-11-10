George Baldock cancelled out Son Heung-min’s opener as Sheffield United claimed a deserved draw against a lacklustre Tottenham.

Sheffield United shrugged off being on the sharp end of more VAR controversy to claim a deserved 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

Son Heung-min, back in action after his three-match ban for the tackle that left Everton midfielder Andre Gomes with a badly broken ankle was overturned, gave Spurs the lead against the run of play following an Enda Stevens error in the 58th minute.

David McGoldrick saw an equaliser ruled out after John Lundstram – who hit the post during the first half – was adjudged to be offside during the build-up.

But Chris Wilder’s men impressively retained their composure and George Baldock’s 78th-minute cross zipping into the far corner was a touch of fortune they richly deserved.

It was tight but the replays show Lundstram was offside in the build-up#TOTSHU pic.twitter.com/xJyEVHMS4s — Premier League (@premierleague) November 9, 2019

Tottenham’s Paulo Gazzaniga was the busier of the two goalkeepers early on, holding a testing low drive from John Fleck after tipping Oliver Norwood’s deflected second-minute strike over.

Harry Kane was unable to turn in Serge Aurier’s 15th-minute cross at the near post but it proved a rare moment of encouragement for Spurs during an opening half hour that concluded with Lundstram thumping against the upright left footed.

United resumed on the front foot after half-time, Lys Mousset romping into the box and twisting around Davinson Sanchez before pulling his effort agonisingly wide.

Son was increasingly Spurs’ lone outlet and gave visiting keeper Dean Henderson his first significant piece of work, arrowing a shot towards the bottom corner after Dele Alli’s raking pass.

A more precise ball into the South Korea star’s path led to the opener – only it came inadvertently from United defender Stevens, who gave Son an opportunity he was never likely to pass up.

McGoldrick thought he had an instant response but, after a VAR review lasting almost four minutes, Lundstram was shown to be offside by the barest of margins earlier in the move.

Justice was done as another methodical Blades move got wing-back Baldock in position in the right channel, his sliced delivery evading Eric Dier and Gazzaniga to edge Wilder’s men up to fifth in the table.

Tottenham’s wait for back-to-back wins this season goes on. On this evidence, the 4-0 midweek win at Red Star Belgrade represents another false dawn.

Mauricio Pochettino must see a lot of his men at their best in Wilder’s United – a tactically and technically astute side who work tirelessly – but knows Spurs remain well short of that level. Had substitute Lucas Moura beaten Henderson with a stoppage-time long-ranger it would have been a travesty.

VAR ruins McGoldrick’s majestic outing

A matter of millimetres denied United’s experienced forward the goal his endeavours deserved. A constant thorn in the side of a shaky Tottenham defence, alongside the similarly impressive Mousset, he naturally had a hand in the move for the equaliser.

Dier staggers through torrid performance

Booked for a foul on Baldock after 74 seconds, Dier was arguably fortunate to stay on the field when he fouled Norwood inside the opening quarter of an hour. In truth, it might have spared the England international, who turned in a ragged performance.

VAR reprieved him on the Lundstram offside and he was unable to cut out Baldock’s leveller.

What’s next

Spurs travel to West Ham for a derby at London Stadium after the international break, a day before Sheffield United entertain Manchester United.