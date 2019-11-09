Frank Lampard reaches impressive milestone as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace

Chelsea managed to get the better of Crystal Palace in a routine victory in the Premier League on Saturday, winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. The victory brought about a milestone for Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

The win means that Lampard now becomes the first English manager to win six games in a row since Alan Pardew achieved the feat back in 2012.

WWWWWW 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Frank Lampard is the first English manager to win six consecutive Premier League games since Alan Pardew in 2012. The Blues move up to second in the Premier League table 👀 pic.twitter.com/RvjZYxdHWN — Coral (@Coral) November 9, 2019

The Blues are flying high under Lampard, who knows the club inside out owing to his time there, and this win over Palace now takes them to second in the Premier League table, with Manchester City taking on Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.

The goals for Chelsea came in the second half, with in-form striker Tammy Abraham beating the offside trap and slotting home, before Christian Pulisic doubled their advantage before the end with a headed finish.

The English giants came back from 4-1 down at Stamford Bridge during their midweek UEFA Champions League (UCL) match against Ajax to draw 4-4, and it appears that the reigning Europa League Champions are on the road to success under Lampard.