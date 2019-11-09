Ex-Manchester City player reveals Liverpool wanted to sign Real Madrid star but offer wasn’t enough

Former Manchester City midfielder Elano Blumer has revealed that Liverpool were very close to getting Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo on board. Elano was the coach who gave Rodrygo his debut at Santos before Los Blancos bought him for €45 million in the summer transfer window of 2018.

The 18-year-old recently became the second-youngest player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick and the youngest to score a perfect hat-trick in UCL. Elano, while in conversation with ESPN, revealed that the Premier League giants were interested in the young Brazilian.

“There was strong interest from Liverpool for the kid when he was in the youth teams and they wanted him, but the offer was low,” he told ESPN (via Marca).

“Then the offer arrived from Real Madrid. I had a chat with the club and I told them the kid was worth gambling on and that I would like to work with him.

“He already had this ability at a young age. There are very few players that are like that when they’re so young. He’s already mature and has a personality to his game.

“He’s technically gifted and he’s got great control with his movements. Therefore, he took no time settling into the Santos first team.”