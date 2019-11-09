Unai Emery accepts Arsenal star might have played his last match for the club already

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has claimed that he is not sure if midfielder Granit Xhaka’s time at the club is over. The Switzerland international was stripped of club captaincy after falling out with the fans and was replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Emery was talking to the media ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League encounter vs Leicester City when he said that he isn’t sure if he is going to play for Arsenal again. “As a coach I have a responsibility for the team: we need a player like Granit Xhaka,” Emery said.

“But also, I don’t know if he’s going to play [for us] again. I don’t know because, if he is available in his mind to continue helping us and continue defending the Arsenal shirt, I think time is giving us that solution.

“Then, if I decide he is in the group with us, if he is ready and 100% in his mind with the decision to help us – we have a solution.”

The Spanish tactician revealed that Xhaka informed him that he’s not available to play against Leicester City. “He said to me that he is not available yet to play; not Wednesday [the 1-1 draw at Vitória Guimarães], not tomorrow.

“After Ceballos’s injury we have one less player to use in midfield and we now don’t really have a lot of players in this position. It’s important now to [continue] without Granit Xhaka but I don’t know; maybe he can play in the future, maybe he can’t play.”