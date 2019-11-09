Ex-Manchester United star takes dig at club’s board, claims football is ‘not the most important thing’ there

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has claimed that football wasn’t the most important thing at the Premier League club. The Spaniard left United for Paris Saint-Germain on a free deal in the summer transfer window earlier this year.

The 30-year-old’s deal with United ran out in the summer after which he made the move to PSG. Herrera had multiple rounds of talks with the Manchester United board but their reluctance to meet his demands resulted in the midfielder leaving the club.

“I was very happy at that incredible club. I am very grateful to the supporters,” Herrera told French magazine So Foot (via Manchester Evening News).

“Frankly, I was immensely happy in Manchester, but at the club, there were times when I felt that football was not considered the most important thing.”

He was further quizzed whether those at the club preferred making a profit over playing good football. In reply, Herrera said, “That does not come out of my mouth.

“I don’t know, but football was not the most important thing in Manchester. ‘I do not want to compare, all I know is that here, I feel like I’m breathing football on all sides. And I like it.”