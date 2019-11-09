Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp passes verdict on Kylian Mbappe transfer as rumours of a move gain pace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has passed his verdict on the club’s possible move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. The French youngster has been linked with a move to Anfield in the past few days with many reports claiming that the Reds will be ready to let Mohamed Salah leave in order to get Mbappe on board.

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s high voltage Premier League encounter vs Manchester City, Klopp admitted to the fact that there cannot be any footballing reason to not sign Mbappe. However, he was quick to add that the club cannot afford to sign the player because of ‘the money’.

“Buying this calibre of player is difficult. I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappé from PSG. I don’t see any club, that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that.

“OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is. But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story,” Klopp said.

The German tactician further opened up on whether Liverpool can attract players to the club.

“I don’t think we struggle with convincing players,” he said. “When you speak to a player you can feel it, this year, last year, even three years ago, you can see in the eyes of a player, I am not sure if honour is the right word, that it is good that we speak to them.

“The club is in a very good position. Image-wise, it maybe always was but now I think it is easier to live the life of a Liverpool supporter and that means automatically being in a situation to sign the players you want to sign.”