Frank Lampard wary of Premier League award ‘curse’

Frank Lampard is wary of the manager of the month “curse” after he and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy earned the Premier League awards for October.

Chelsea triumphed in all three league games they played last month, seeing a seven-match winning run finally ended in the EFL Cup on October 30, to earn Lampard the division’s top coaching gong.

Meanwhile, Vardy scored four Premier League goals – including a hat-trick in the record-breaking 9-0 demolition of Southampton – for high-flying Leicester.

Discussing his recognition in a news conference on Friday, Lampard was asked about the “curse” that sees recipients of the manager of the month award lose their next match.

Lampard revealed he was superstitious as a player and so had considered this when learning of his prize.

“I have heard of it. I know of it and I am relatively superstitious,” he said. “I was always as a player and I have carried it into my management.

“So hopefully the players can go out and prove the curse wrong tomorrow, because we want to keep our momentum.”

Lampard was pleased with the award, though, while insisting the club as a whole deserved to be credited.

“It doesn’t confirm to me that I am doing a good job, albeit it is a nice award to get on an individual basis,” he said.

“It certainly is an award that relates to much more than that for what the club is doing and the people working behind the scenes. I appreciate it and I receive it for not just myself.”