Frank Lampard first to win PL Manager and Player of the Month award since 2008

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for October. The Blues won all three of their PL matches in the month of October and thus, the former midfielder was deservedly handed the award. And with this, he became the first manager since August 2008 to win both the Player and Manager of the Month award.

Though Lampard is the first manager in a decade to have achieved this feat, two more managers have managed to double up their Player of the Month award with a Manager of the Month accolade later in their career – Gareth Southgate and Stuart Pearce. Lampard has won the Player of the Month award four times in his career – September 2003, April 2005, October 2005 and October 2008.

Chelsea got the better of Southampton, Newcastle United and Burnley in a perfect October.

