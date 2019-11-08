Liverpool duo Van Dijk and Henderson fit to face Manchester City

Virgil van Dijk missed training on Thursday and Jordan Henderson has struggled with illness, but both are available to face Manchester City.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has declared Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson fit for Sunday’s crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Reds skipper Henderson missed Tuesday’s 2-1 Champions League win over Genk through illness, while Van Dijk was absent from training on Thursday.

However, it later transpired Van Dijk was granted permission to return to his native Netherlands to receive royal recognition for his outstanding achievements this year.

Klopp confirmed at Friday’s pre-match news conference that the centre-back, along with captain Henderson, will be available for selection at Anfield on Sunday.

“Virgil was for other reasons not here on Thursday but he is completely fine. Jordan is completely fine,” he said.

Liverpool remain without Joel Matip, Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne for the visit of City, who trail the league leaders by six points ahead of this weekend’s showdown.