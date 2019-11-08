Arsenal star claims captaincy isn’t important as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaces Granit Xhaka as club captain

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos doesn’t think that captaincy is very important in the wake of the ‘Granit Xhaka incident’ at the club. The Swiss midfielder was stripped of his captaincy after falling out with the fans and reacting angrily to the abuse they directed towards him. Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was named the new Arsenal captain by manager Unai Emery.

When asked to open up on the controversy, the Arsenal defender claimed that captaincy is not very important and it’s all about how good the team is in the dressing room.

“The captaincy or who has this on the pitch, I don’t think it’s very important,” Sokratis said as reported by Metro. “It’s important that all the team is good in the dressing room. We are like a family. In the end who brings the pitch the captaincy is the last thing.”

When asked if Aubameyang could be a good captain, Sokratis said, “I don’t know, I think it’s the first time he is a captain. For me it’s more important that Auba first has to score, he has to do his work. He’s a very good guy. But I already said something – who has the captaincy is not very important.”