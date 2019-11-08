Chelsea star reveals club rejected mega offer from Barcelona for his services

Chelsea have started the season well under Frank Lampard, given their current circumstances. The Blues were unable to sign any new players due to a transfer ban and thus have to rely on the old guard and the academy graduates to step up. One such player revealed that he could’ve been playing his football in Barcelona.

Chelsea star Willian revealed that the club did indeed rejected a mega-money move to Barcelona after the Blaugrana had presented their offer to the Blues. The Brazil star, in turn, even discussed a move with his family but ended up staying in London.

“Barcelona indeed presented an offer to Chelsea but it was rejected,” said Willian to DAZN. (via Goal)

“That was the only actual time I had to discuss something like this with my family, although we really love it here. So there were several factors that helped us in staying.”

Meanwhile, the Chelsea star did not rule out a return to his native Brazil in the future, stating that he would like to play, once again, for Corinthians.

“If I have to return to Brazil, I’d like to play at Corinthians again,” he continued.

“It represents a lot, I was born and raised there, my footballing career began there when I was nine, I’ve spent my entire childhood there.

“I’ve been a Corinthians fan since I was little, even before I played there, my family also supports the club.

“So when I got there all my relatives were very happy, and then, after I got to the first team, everyone was overjoyed.”

Willian is enjoying a mini-renaissance under Frank Lampard and has been nominated for the October Player of the Month award in the Premier League. Chelsea’s new number ten has two goals and two assists to his name in the league.