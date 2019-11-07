Chelsea, Liverpool stars leading Premier League in terms of ‘big chances missed’

The Premier League season is headed towards the crucial festive period, with Liverpool in the lead. Manchester City trail the Reds by six points with Leicester City and Chelsea completing the top four. Several players have shone so far but two such players are also currently leading the league in terms of ‘big chances missed’.

While Chelsea star Tammy Abraham and Liverpool ace Sadio Mane may be enjoying the season so far, they are also leading the table in terms of ‘big chances missed‘. The two attackers have missed eight such chances each – the highest number in the league.

While Mane is, by now, an experienced Premier League performer, Abraham has truly taken the competition by shock. The Chelsea academy graduate, who played one season in the top division on loan at Swansea, has scored nine goals so far and is the joint second-top scorer in the league. The Englishman also has two assists to his name.

Mane, meanwhile, is currently overshadowing his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah in terms of goals. The Senegal international has six goals in the league, and ten in total, and is leading the Liverpool charts by two goals. He, too, has two assists to his name.

Abraham and Mane are joined by Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick in the top three of the ‘big chances missed’ column.