Arsenal are in a difficult position currently with pressure mounting on Unai Emery. The Spanish football coach recently decided to take the club captaincy off Granit Xhaka and former manager Arsene Wenger has now had his say.

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has backed Unai Emery’s decision to strip Granit Xhaka of his captaincy. Emery made the decision in the wake of an incident involving the Swiss international and the supporters.

“As a manager, you have to face these kinds of decisions,” Wenger said. (via Daily Mail)

“We always face the unexpected as a manager, you have to make quick decisions.

“I think Arsenal Football Club is respected all over the world because it’s built on values and everyone has to respect these values and the manager has to get them to be respected.

“Arsenal, for me, had always had a touch of class, for me football today in the modern era has a huge responsibility on the way we behave, the way were are examples.

“Arsenal are part of the big clubs in the world and we have to show that.”

Wenger, meanwhile, also had his say on Granit Xhaka’s behaviour, following his tirade against the supporters during the Crystal Palace draw.

“You have people with passion, with the pressure they are under, with the disappointment they carry out, they have sometimes reactions you don’t want,” he continued.

“But you have to remind people of the behaviour you want.

“I think Xhaka is an intelligent player, contrary to what I heard in recent weeks. Finally, he apologised and that’s what he [Emery] wanted from him.”

Meanwhile, despite the Xhaka situation now defused, pressure continues to grow on Emery. The Arsenal boss was once again criticized after his side drew their latest match against Victoria Guimaraes in the UEFA Europa League. The Spaniard will now take his team to face an in-form Leicester City in the Premier League on November 9.