Reports: Manchester United involved in ‘lengthy meeting’ with key target over ‘director of football’ role

Manchester United have begun the season on a disappointing note. The Red Devils are currently tenth on the league table, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overseeing their worst start to a campaign in over three decades. The club has now moved quickly to provide Solskjaer help and are said to be in talks with a key target over ‘director of football’ rile.

According to a report by The Atheltic, Manchester United have approached ex-RB Leipzig boss, Ralf Rangnick, over the director of football role. Rangnick is currently in high demand, with Bayern Munich also eyeing him for a managerial position – an offer he is already said to have rejected.

Rangnick is currently the head of sport and development at Red Bull and is overseeing several clubs attached with the organization. He was previously linked with the vacant managerial position at Bayern, which now looks set to be given to Arsene Wenger instead.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also considering Rio Ferdinand and Edwin van der Sar as their first-ever director of football. While the former is currently involved in punditry, the latter is employed by Ajax in a similar backroom position.

Manchester United’s early-season woes look to have returned following a brief stretch of good results. The record Premier League champions lost their latest encounter against Bournemouth, their fourth loss of the season, and are currently sitting tenth on the table.