Manchester United legend reveals his pick between Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo for his team

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has revealed who he will pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to play in his team. Giggs played with the now Juventus star for six years between 2003 and 2009, after which Ronaldo left for Real Madrid.

While in conversation with Star Sports, Giggs was quizzed about who he would pick in his team between the two superhumans of world football – Messi and Ronaldo. And the Wales manager, without giving it much of a thought, took his former teammate’s name.

Watch the Manchester United legend pick his preferred option between the two undisputed leaders of the sport right here.

However, only a fortnight ago, Giggs had picked Messi as the better of the two, saying that he is a once in a lifetime talent. However, he had added that he leans towards Ronaldo as he has spent as many as six seasons with the Portuguese talisman at Manchester United.

“Obviously I lean towards Ronaldo a little bit because I played with him and saw him develop as a player,” he told DAZN. “But Messi is a genius, a once-in-a-lifetime player. It’s as simple as that.”

Guess we’ll never know who is the better player of the two legends!