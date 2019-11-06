Former Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea manager reveals who will win Premier League

The Premier League title race could get its most pivotal moment of the season so far when Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield this weekend.

The Reds are sitting pretty at the top of the tree, and are currently six points ahead of their closest rivals in Manchester City. A win for Liverpool would put serious daylight between the top two in the league.

And former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez believes his old employers have what it takes to win the league this season.

“After last year, Liverpool have more experience and that’s always a positive, but City have grown used to being at the top. They know what it takes to win. They also have fantastic talent,” Benitez wrote in the Athletic.

“What Liverpool possess is the advantage and they certainly have the potential to go one step further, but this is football and it’s far too early to talk about what will happen in May. Nothing is definitive in November.

“Are Liverpool doing well? Yes. Do they have a great team and a great manager? Yes. Can they win the title? Yes, of course.

“Why can they win it? Because they’ve done things right for the last few years and now they have the resources to back that up. That’s the biggest difference.”