Marcus Rashford claims Manchester United can still finish in top four

Manchester United may be struggling to stay in the top half of the Premier League table as things stand, but Marcus Rashford refuses to believe the Red Devils can’t challenge for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) places.

“It’s going to be tough [to get into the top four] but it’s nowhere near impossible,” Rashford told Sky Sports.

“We don’t need to focus on any other teams, we play our best football when we focus on ourselves and us improving.

“That’s the only way Man United play good football and we need to get back to doing that. It can be very simple for us and at the same time, you don’t want to make it complicated for yourself.

Lampard hails Rashford’s stunner after Man Utd beat Cheslea

“The consistency in the performance and the consistency in the games you win are two completely different things.”

United appeared to be turning a corner after winning three straight matches in all competitions, but once again took a couple of steps back after a below-par performance against Bournemouth last time out.

That defeat kept the English giants well behind the pack in the race for the top four, but they do still have a chance for qualification to the UEFA Europa League (UEL) Round of 32 if they beat Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford on Thursday.