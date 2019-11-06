Marcus Rashford: Manchester United can still make top four

Qualifying for the Champions League with a top-four finish is not beyond Manchester United, according to forward Marcus Rashford.

United finished sixth last term and have so far shown few signs of improving on that position in their first full campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, their fourth defeat in 11 league games, left them 10 points adrift of the Champions League places.

Leicester City and Chelsea, both teams United have beaten, occupy the spots behind leaders Liverpool and champions Manchester City.

“It’s going to be tough but it’s nowhere near impossible,” Rashford told Sky Sports.

“We don’t need to focus on any other teams, we play our best football when we focus on ourselves and us improving.

“That’s the only way Man United play good football and we need to get back to doing that. It can be very simple for us and at the same time, you don’t want to make it complicated for yourself. The main thing is bouncing back.”

Solskjaer’s men have a good chance to do exactly that leading into the international break.

United entertain Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday, before Brighton and Hove Albion arrive at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Goals will be crucial for confidence after the blank at Bournemouth, which stalled the scoring momentum gained in victories over Norwich City and Chelsea.

And Rashford, deployed on the left of a front three at the Vitality Stadium, is relishing the chance to work alongside the fit-again Anthony Martial.

“He has been a big miss,” the England international said of the Frenchman.

“As a number nine, it’s always easier if you have someone you can work off and get close to and right now we’re having a good period.

“We’ve been playing good football but we can definitely score more goals and assist more and that’s what we’ll be looking at more as a pair.”