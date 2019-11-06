Unai Emery strips Granit Xhaka of Arsenal captaincy, announces new captain

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the club’s captaincy after falling out with the fans during the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with London rivals Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. Manager Unai Emery made the announcement ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League encounter vs Vitoria SC.

Xhaka was named the club captain back in September after his teammates voted for him to lead them. However, he was involved in an angry confrontation with the fans while he was being taken off during Arsenal’s encounter with Palace. The Swiss midfielder has received a lot of abuse from the club’s fans recently and the manager, in order to save him from further abuse, has kept him out of the squad for now.

Emery revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the club captain from now on with Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil his deputies.

Unai Emery has confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our new club captain. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 5, 2019

“Again, we can do one step more with him. He’s not here today but also I think we need to take time with him, first to protect him and also to be calm and training with us every day. But I was speaking with him this morning and also I decided he’s not one of the captains in our group and I decided that and I told him this morning,” Emery said as reported by the club website.

“He accepted my decision and also I told the captain and other captain my decision, we need to carry on and to focus on tomorrow’s match and Saturday’s match. I needed to take one decision, and now it is closed. We have now Aubameyang, Hector, Lacazette and Ozil – they are the four captains, and first is now Aubameyang,” he added.