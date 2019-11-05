According to reports, Arsenal boss Unai Emery’s future will be decided after their upcoming Premier League game against Leicester City.

The former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager is under increasing pressure, and even fans want him out, following a series of dismal results in the Premier League.

Arsenal are currently at fifth place in the table, but they have been able to manage only four wins in 11 matches so far.

Most recently, they drew 1-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers and 2-2 against Crystal Palace, after losing 1-0 against Sheffield United.

The Gunners are also out of the Carabao Cup, having lost their knockout match on penalties, against Liverpool last week. At one stage, they were 4-2 ahead before the Reds drew 5-5, taking the game to the penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, Emery – who will go out of contract at the end of the season – is facing a “make-or-break” month to save his job, according to Mirror.

Failure to win the Leicester clash could mean the end of the road for him, amidst Arsenal’s interest in Jose Mourinho as his potential replacement.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018, and has since rejected a number of clubs including Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais and last season’s Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur.