Son Heung-min’s red card for the challenge that preceded Andre Gomes’ horrific injury in Sunday’s draw between Tottenham and Everton has been rescinded, the Football Association (FA) has announced.

An independent regulatory commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal, meaning Son will be available for Tottenham’s next three domestic fixtures.

The South Korea international was dismissed by referee Martin Atkinson in the 79th minute of the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park and was visibly distraught after Gomes suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle following his tackle.

Gomes left the field on a stretcher but is expected to make a full recovery and was released from hospital on Tuesday, having undergone surgery 24 hours prior.

The distressed Son had to be led down the tunnel and Mauricio Pochettino said after the match the 27-year-old was “devastated”.

“We feel very sorry. It was a very bad situation, very bad luck how he landed. We can send our best wishes and of course I am very devastated for the situation,” Pochettino told Sky Sports.

“Sonny was devastated. During the situation, he was very confused, it was difficult to keep calm. After you watch the action on TV, [you can see] it was never his intention [to hurt Gomes].”

Spurs’ next three domestic fixtures see them face Sheffield United and Bournemouth at home either side of a trip to West Ham.