Liverpool star Sadio Mane opens up on ‘disagreements’ with teammate Mohamed Salah

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane has lifted the lid on his alleged ‘disagreements’ with teammate with Mohamed Salah at Anfield. Although the duo is regarded as one of the most deadly partnerships in football at the moment, both stars have had certain issues with each other in the past.

Nevertheless, Mane has admitted that Salah is an exceptional player.

“He’s a crazy goalscorer and an exceptional player who can do everything,” Mane said, in a recent interview with France Football.

“We have sometimes had our disagreements, but it remains a great pleasure to play beside him because I have the feeling we speak the same type of football.”

The Senegal international also discussed his relationship with Naby Keita – terming the midfielder as someone he sees more like a brother than a friend.

“He [Keita]’s more than a friend for me, he’s a brother.”

“It hasn’t been easy for him lately because he was injured for a long time, but I know he’ll come back at his best, because he’s working hard to do so.”

“He just needs to improve his English to be understood more by everyone, but to be able to count on a true friend in the group, that’s priceless. It’s even calming at times.”

Quotes via Express.