Reports: Arsenal take Manchester United hint as they decide on Unai Emery’s future

Arsenal and Manchester United find themselves in a similar position. The two giants of English football are going through a difficult period with both teams struggling to make ‘top four’. Both Unai Emery and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s positions are at risk, however, the former may be given a lifeline thanks to the Red Devils.

According to a report by Express, Arsenal are sceptical of sacking Unai Emery at the moment. The key reason for that, as stated, is that the Gunners do not want to go down the same path as Manchester United, who have appointed five different managers in the last six years.

Arsenal decided to go with Emery following the departure of Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman stepped down from his position after twenty-two years in charge, during which he led the club to three Premier League titles. However, Wenger’s successor has been unable to get the club out of a rut, with fans now turning against him.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been through a similar situation themselves in the past. The Red Devils bid farewell to Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, after he won thirteen Premier League titles with them. David Moyes picked up where Ferguson left off but was unable to reach the same heights as his predecessor.

Moyes was sacked before he completed a full season and Ryan Giggs was handed the reigns. Nevertheless, United chose not to confirm his appointment on a full-time basis the following season and brought in Louis van Gaal instead.

Van Gaal lasted two years, during which he too failed to win the Premier League. Jose Mourinho followed him through the Old Trafford doors but was sacked in December 2018 after two and a half years in charge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been the manager since, first on an interim basis and then permanently. However, Manchester United’s start to the season has now put fresh doubt regarding his position, with the team losing four of their eleven matches.

Seeing their league rivals struggle in the wake of a constant change, Arsenal have decided to stick with Emery for now, as per the report.