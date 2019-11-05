The pressure is growing on Unai Emery over in North London, with Arsenal fans starting to turn on their manager. The Spaniard has been criticized by the supporters over the lack of positive results over the course of his year-and-a-half-long tenure. And now, stats reveal that he has made the Gunners far worse in one area.

Statistics reveal how deep Arsenal’s defensive problems run, with the Gunners failing to impress lately. The Sun reveals that Unai Emery’s team are conceding 16.3 shots per ninety minutes, which their worst tally in over five years. As compared, under Arsene Wenger, the team conceded less than 12 shots per ninety from 2015 till 2018.

As much was evident when Wolves visited the Emirates Stadium for their latest Premier League match. The away side racked up twenty-five shots in ninety-minutes, fifteen more than the home side! The match, however, ended at one-one.

Arsenal next face Victoria Guimaraes in the UEFA Europa League, a team they barely managed to beat last time out. The Gunners trailed the Portuguese outfit with minutes to go before new signing Nicolas Pepe scored twice from free-kicks and overturned the deficit.

The North London outfit will then travel to Leicester City, as they look to end a difficult period with a positive result. Their following two games will see them face two of the bottom three sides – Southampton and Norwich City.