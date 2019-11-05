Massimiliano Allegri is in high demand these days, with the Italian manager sitting freely after leaving Juventus last season. Allegri has been linked with several jobs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich. However, one former England boss has told the football coach to join the Red Devils.

Former England and Real Madrid boss, Fabio Capello, has told Massimiliano Allegri to snub Bayern Munich and join Manchester United. The Bavarians are said to be keen on the Italian after sacking Niko Kovac from his position. The Red Devils, too, are reportedly interested in Allegri, following a poor start to the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“He’d be a good fit at Bayern Munich, although I don’t know how welcome Italians are in Germany after Carlo Ancelotti,” said Capello. (via Goal)

“England’s exciting, there’s the possibility of doing well and the Premier League is a championship that enriches you.

“If I was Allegri, I’d go to Manchester.”

Manchester United have already lost four out of their eleven league games this season. Their losses have come against Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Newcastle United, and AFC Bournemouth, leaving them tenth on the league table. Despite that, the United hierarchy continues to trust Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is in the first full year of his permanent tenure.