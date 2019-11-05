Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Andre Gomes after leg break

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent his own message of support to Everton star Andre Gomes after a devastating leg fracture to the midfield ace. Ronaldo took to social media to deliver a heartfelt message.

The message was sent in the form of an Instagram story by the Juventus superstar, who has played with Andre Gomes in the Portuguese national team before.

The story posted by Ronaldo translates to “will come back stronger” and is a testament to the spirit of the Portuguese star to come back from what is sure to be a lengthy lay off.

Everton manager Marco Silva promised full support to Gomes during this tough period, and prayed for his speedy recovery.

“Andre will have all the support he needs. I am 100% sure he will become stronger as a football player and a man.

“He is a fantastic man and a fantastic professional. Our players are sad but the spirit we showed was a good answer.”

Everton confirmed that the midfielder has undergone successful surgery and though he will miss out on plenty of footballing action, they expect him to make a full recovery amid fears that his career might possibly have ended after a challenge by Heung-min Son of Tottenham Hotspur.