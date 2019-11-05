Sergio Aguero says Manchester City care more about Manchester United than Liverpool

Manchester City take on Liverpool in the weekend’s standout Premier League match, and it is clear that the mind games have already begun. Liverpool currently sit pretty at the top of the league, six points clear of the defending champions, but the battle has only just begun.

Sergio Aguero will be one of the key players for City when they take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, and the Argentine insists that the rivalry in Manchester forces them to take Manchester United a bit more seriously.

“It may be the clasico for television, but for us, the clasico, it’s the match against United,” Aguero told France Football.

“Liverpool has always been a tough opponent. But when I arrived, the team we were fighting for the title was United.

Manchester City Title celebrations – Aguero and co. baffled by rock

“Initially, it was something strange in the city that City competes against United. Then there was Chelsea.

“But these last four seasons, Liverpool have become a very strong team and are now fighting with us to win the Premier League.

“It’s the only team in the league that can hurt us. They have been chasing a new league (title) for years.

“Last season, they didn’t go all the way, so they are very motivated. This year, they are in front of us and will try to go to the end.”