Frank Lampard slams Premier League VAR after Heung-min Son red card

Frank Lampard has given his opinion on the usage of VAR in the Premier League in the aftermath of a questionable call that saw Heung-min Son sent off for possibly causing Andre Gomes a broken leg.

Lampard believes VAR in the Premier League should follow a system similar to the UEFA Champions League (UCL), where on field referees are given a TV and can watch a replay of the incident before making a decision.

“I think the use of the screen on the side of the pitch can be a help because we have seen this weekend in the Premier league decisions that firstly, have taken a long time to get to, which suggests there is an element of doubt,” Lampard said, per ChelseaFC.com.

‘Not in the next round yet’ – Lampard ahead of Chelsea UCL game vs Ajax

“So for the clarity of the referee on the pitch who has to see things live and make quick decisions, the idea that he can go and look again has to be a good one.

“I understand there are arguments around that in terms of fan reaction and pressure on referees but if the indication at the beginning was that those screens were going to be used sparingly, they haven’t been used sparingly, they haven’t been used at all. That is one thing that we could look at.

“It happened for us with the penalty against Valencia which we got. The referee went and looked and double-checked and it worked well at that point.”

Lampard also expressed his support for Heung-min Son who was sent off after a VAR intervention.

“That is not ideal and I felt very sorry for Son because of the nature of the injury and his reaction, and the fact he took a red card when looking back at the tackle, no way did the force of his tackle affect the injury. That is something that is horrendous and happens occasionally so I felt for Gomes as well obviously.”