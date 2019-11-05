Reports: Ed Woodward wanted Real Madrid, PSG stars but Mourinho blocked Manchester United move

Almost a year after Jose Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United manager, we continue to unravel details of his troubled spell at the Red Devils. A new report now suggests Ed Woodward wanted to sign two top names to the club, but Mourinho blocked the move.

Manchester Evening News are reporting that Woodward wanted to bring in Marco Verratti and Raphael Varane back in 2018, but Mourinho did not believe either was attainable.

Instead, United signed Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant in the final transfer window with Mourinho at the helm, spending a total of £72.5m in the process.

Solskjaer demands Man Utd response as he admits defeat damages top four hopes

Woodward has since stepped away from United’s recruitment strategy, and the executive vice-chairman now simply signs off deals instead.

Signing Varane actually might have been possible back in 2011, when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm, but even the Scot was unable to get past the wily Zinedine Zidane, who got Varane to Real Madrid instead.

“I hurtled down on the train from Euston to Lille to sign the young French defender Rapahel Varane,” Ferguson wrote in his book back in 2015.

“David Gill was getting into the finer points of the contract with Lens when Zinedine Zidane got wind of this and somehow scooped him up for Real Madrid from under our noses.”