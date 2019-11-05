Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea want to sign players in January

Chelsea fans may be given a boost by news that the club’s transfer ban could be lifted by the time the January transfer window rolls in, and manager Frank Lampard might already be preparing for some names to make their way to Stamford Bridge.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport have announced that Chelsea’s appeal on their transfer ban will be heard on November 20, and considering that the Blues have already got through one transfer window without spending, it is likely their two-window ban could be lifted.

If it is lifted, Lampard appears to suggest there could be some players coming in to Chelsea early next year.

“Well, I’ll be very interested of course but it is a legal matter and I don’t know enough of the legals to even delve. But of course I’m interested because it’s obviously going to affect potentially what we can do in January or not,” Lampard said in connection with the verdict.

However, some sections of the Chelsea support feel that perhaps the club should not sign anyone in January, considering the performance of the youngsters in the team. Lampard spoke about this as well.

“We’re on a good run, though, aren’t we? I get that and it’s a nice feeling. Of course some players have come in and shown with their opportunities they’ve been given that they can do roles and play well. We are getting results at the moment.

“Listen, I think as Chelsea we will always look to improve in windows if we can, if we’re allowed to and if the players we might look at are better or we feel are worth adding to the squad.