Former Premier League referee says Heung-min Son red card was understandable

Heung-min Son was shown a straight red card for a tackle that led to Andre Gomes of Everton suffering a broken leg, but it required a VAR intervention before that decision was made. Many of the Tottenham Hotspur players, as well as manager Mauricio Pochettino have criticised VAR for making that call.

However, on a recent edition of ‘Ref watch’ on Sky Sports, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher chimed in with his own account of the incident, and felt that perhaps the red to Son was justified.

“Whatever the decision made on the day pales into insignificance for what happened to Gomes. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Gallagher said.

“I just hope Martin Atkinson gets the support network he deserves because people will say it wasn’t a red card – they may well be right – but if you’re in that situation at that time I can fully understand why Atkinson took the action he did.

“I defy any person refereeing at that level and to be involved in that situation to put their hand up and say ‘I’d have done it differently’.”

Cenk Tosun scored a late equaliser in the game for the Toffees and the Son red card has since gone down as one of the most controversial moments of the season so far.