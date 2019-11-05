Jurgen Klopp hits back at Pep Guardiola for claiming Liverpool players are divers

Pep Guardiola sure spiced up the rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool when he issued a statement suggesting that Liverpool star Sadio Mane dives, and that has prompted a response from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp revealed he was staggered by claims made by Pep, and hit back at the Spaniard soon after.

“I couldn’t really believe it to be honest and then I saw it. I am not sure if Pep spoke in that moment about Sadio or the team – both is not too nice to be honest,” said Klopp.

“I am not too sure if I want to put oil on the fire. I am not interested in these kind of things. And I promise not to mention tactical fouls.

“That is maybe already too much. I can say Sadio is not a diver. There was a situation in the Aston Villa game where he got contact and went down. Maybe it was not a penalty but there was contact.

“It’s not like jumping over a leg and [acting] like he hit you or whatever. All the other penalties were penalties because he was in that situation.

“I am 100 per cent sure if something like this happened for Manchester City they would want to have a penalty, because somebody kicked their player in the box and that’s a penalty.”

Talk about a rivalry between the two top tier clubs.