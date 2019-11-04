Manchester United are going through a tough campaign. The Red Devils have already lost four of their eleven league matches and are lingering towards the bottom half of the table. Several players have been affected by the club’s poor run but none more so than Jesse Lingard. And now, latest stats provide further embarrassment to Lingard’s season so far.

Jesse Lingard’s season is turning into something truly disastrous. The Manchester United winger is undergoing a dry-spell in terms of goals and assists and has been ousted by newcomer Daniel James from the team. However, what provides even further embarrassment to Lingard’s numbers is the fact that Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster have had more shots on target this season than him!

Lingard has made eight appearances this season, three fewer than Foster, who has started all the matches so far for winless Watford. Furthermore, the Manchester United star has attempted four shots, all of which have failed to hit the target. Remarkably, Foster has one shot at goal this season, which was recorded to be on target.

The goalkeeper found himself in Chelsea’s box during Watford’s recent match, with the Hornets trailing by a goal. Foster himself was responsible for keeping the scoreline respectable, making several world-class stops from the Blues’ talented frontline. The custodian was then sent forward when the London side won a late freekick. Astonishingly, it was the shot-stopper who got his head to the ball, drawing a stunning last-gasp save from opposite number, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Despite the loss, the ex-Manchester United star may take solace in the fact that he is out-performing Jesse Lingard when it comes to shooting, so far this season.