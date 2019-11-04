Everton provide major injury update on Andre Gomes after he undergoes surgery

Premier League side Everton have confirmed that Andre Gomes has undergone successful surgery, after he suffered an ankle injury during the league clash against Tottenham on Sunday.

Check out the official statement below:

💙 | A positive update on @aftgomes. 🙏 On behalf of Andre, we'd like to thank everybody for their support. #EFC pic.twitter.com/RHuIkOAr8V — Everton (@Everton) November 4, 2019

“Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes underwent surgery to repair a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle earlier today and the procedure went extremely well,” the club statement said.

“The Portugal international, who sustained the injury in yesterday’s Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur, will now spend some time recovering in hospital, before returning to USM Finch Farm to start his rehabilitation under the guidance of the Club’s medical staff.”

“The 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.”

“On behalf of Andre, the Club would like to thank all Everton supporters and members of the wider football family for the overwhelming messages of support we have received since yesterday’s match.”

The horrible incident took place during the game on Sunday, as Tottenham ace Son Heung-min tackled the former Barcelona midfielder from behind, causing him to fall on to an onrushing Serge Aurier.

In the process, Gomes’ foot got stuck under Aurier’s, resulting in an ankle fracture-dislocation.

The match ended 1-1, as the Toffees‘ Cenk Tosun scored an injury-time equalizer in reply to Dele Alli’s 63rd-minute strike. They are now at seventeenth spot on the Premier League table, just three points above the relegation zone.