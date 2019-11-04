Two great clubs, managed by two clubs legends. Chelsea and Manchester United sparked a conversation between the fans before the season even began, given the likeness of the two teams. However, where Frank Lampard has flourished, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has floundered. These three reasons may hint at why the former has been better on the sidelines than the latter.

#1 Tactical flexibility

It feels a long time ago when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s young and ruthless Manchester United put four past Chelsea at Old Trafford. Frank Lampard’s boys were thrashed by the Red Devils, that too on the opening day of the season, handing the Englishman a timely reality check.

However, since then, the two teams’ respective campaigns have gone in different directions, with the Blues heading towards the top while the Devils sinking to the bottom. A key factor in Chelsea’s rise has been Frank Lampard’s tactical approach.

The club great started experimenting with several formations in pre-season, including 4-2-1-2, 4-3-3, and 4-2-3-1, however, come opening day, he chose to stick with the latter, deploying Mason Mount in a central attacking role. Mount excelled from the start, pressing and creating in Chelsea’s opening day defeat before scoring his first goal at home to Leicester in the very next match.

However, the ex-English midfielder did not let a formation dictate his team. Lampard showed flexibility in his approach while playing three at the back against Wolves, a match which they won by five goals to two. A fluid 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 have been the norm since, with both working effectively against different kinds of opponents.

Solskjaer, on the other hand, has been rigid in his approach. The Norwegian deployed a 4-2-3-1 with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in a double pivot for much of the season and refused to change despite poor results. A short switch to 3-5-2 helped Manchester United grind out some results but the team reverted to 4-2-3-1 against Bournemouth, who handed them their fourth league loss of the season.

#2 Man management

Chelsea’s transfer ban meant that the only new arrival at Stamford Bridge this season was Christian Pulisic. The USA international was bought from Borussia Dortmund in the January window of 2019, with the Blues sensing an embargo on the horizon. Pulisic stayed in Germany until the end of the season on loan.

The American international decided to risk his match-fitness by skipping much of the post-season break. He linked up with his new teammates during pre-season and was expected to be Chelsea’s new talisman going into the campaign.

However, a few lacklustre displays saw Frank Lampard demote Pulisic to the bench, before dropping him altogether from the Champions League tie against Lille. Nevertheless, the Chelsea head coach eased him into the side, giving him minutes towards the end of matches to boost his confidence. An assist against Southampton started his comeback, before a moment of brilliance against Ajax put him on the cusp of the first team. Pulisic started in the league again versus Burnley and scored a perfect hattrick.

The winger is not the only one to have benefitted from Lampard’s man-management. The former midfielder seems to have breathed new life into the pairing currently occupying his old spot – Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic – by allowing them more freedom to roam around. Willian, Chelsea’s new number ten this season, is also excelling in his role out wide and was recently nominated for Premier League’s Player of the Month award for October.

Once again, man-management is an area in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has fallen behind his rival. The Norwegian hasn’t been able to get the best out of his squad, with players such as Fred, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard continuing to disappoint. A thin squad, meanwhile, hasn’t helped the club great, who is struggling to keep the Red Devils in touch with the top half of the league table.

#3 Youth integration

While man-management and tactical flexibility is something Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to take full responsibility of, he can pass part of the blame for unsuccessful youth integration onto those who sit above him.

Before the start of the season, it became clear that both Chelsea and Manchester United’s seasons will have similar trajectories. Neither team was expected to challenge for the title but both were required to play good football using homegrown talent. Eleven games in, there is a clear winner.

Frank Lampard’s new-look Chelsea has been built on academy talent, much of the credit for which must go to the highly-criticized loan system. Following the departure of Eden Hazard, Frank Lampard has drafted in the likes of Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, and Tammy Abraham. All three youngsters have plenty of first-team experience, having made more than one hundred appearances each for feeder clubs.

As mentioned before, this is one failure on which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets to pass the buck. The club’s summer dealing left the head coach short of options on several fronts. Most notably, the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez meant that Mason Greenwood had to be fast-tracked into the first-team, despite having zero top-flight experience. 17-year-old still, Greenwood has struggled to adjust to the league fully, despite showing glimpses of his talent.

Brandon Williams, James Garner, and Angel Gomes too have been given chances but their appearances have been mostly restricted to the cup competitions. Solskjaer, under pressure, hasn’t called upon their services in the league.

The season is long and there’s still a lot of ground to be covered. However, as things stand, it is the Chelsea great who is winning the battle of the returning legends.