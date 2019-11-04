Chelsea transfer ban appeal set for November 20

Chelsea are appealing against their FIFA transfer ban and the case will be heard by CAS later this month.

Chelsea’s appeal against a transfer ban imposed by FIFA will be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on November 20.

The Premier League side were blocked from signing new players for two transfer windows in February after breaching rules relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

That ban was partially upheld following Chelsea’s initial appeal to FIFA, although the club are still unable to bring in senior players, serving the first part of their suspension in the recent transfer window.

Chelsea were permitted to register players under the age of 16, but the club announced their intention to take the case to CAS.

The Blues are pressing ahead with their case ahead of the January transfer window, with the CAS hearing date now confirmed for later this month.