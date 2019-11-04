Everton star Seamus Coleman’s kind gesture to Son Heung-min after Andre Gomes injury

On Sunday, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 in the Premier League, thanks to goals from Dele Alli and Cenk Tosun. But the biggest talking point from the game was Andre Gomes’ career-threatening injury that left Son Heung-min in tears.

Son was responsible for Andre Gomes’ injury, as he tackled the Everton midfielder a bit too hard. causing the latter to fall into the onrushing Serge Aurier. In the process, Gomes’s foot was then caught under Aurier’s, leading to what looks like a horrendous leg break.

The South Korean ace was inconsolable after the foul, as he left the field accepting the referee’s red card for his offence. It has been reported that he did not stop crying until the match ended about half an hour later.

And now, GiveMeSport reports that Everton captain Seamus Coleman visited Son in the Spurs’ dressing room after the game. In what has been labelled a kind gesture, Coleman reportedly sat down with the Spurs star and consoled him for five minutes, assuring him that Gomes’ injury was not really his fault.

Coleman had suffered an equally-bad injury of his own back in March 2017 when he was playing for the Ireland national team.

But he has been able to make it back to professional football, and hopefully, his teammate Andre Gomes can do the same too, soon enough.