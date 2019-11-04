Reports: How Son Heung-min reacted in dressing room after Andre Gomes injury

According to reports, Tottenham star Son Heung-min was inconsolable after tackling Everton’s Andre Gomes, resulted in a harrowing injury for the player.

After the match ended, a member of the Everton staff told The Athletic: “There are grown men crying in there.”

The English news agency further reports that Son Heung-min made his way with a member of Tottenham Hotspur’s backroom staff to the away dressing room, after the referee issued him a red card for his foul on Gomes.

By the time the match finished about half an hour later, he was still crying, says The Athletic.

Son’s teammate Dele Alli was also available for comment after the game.

“I just went into the changing room now and [Son] is devastated, he’s in tears but it’s not his fault,” he said, before adding:

“Like I’ve said so many times before, Sonny’s one of the nicest people you could ever meet and he’d never mean to do something like that.”

“If you see his reaction in there, he can’t even lift his head up he’s crying that much in there. But obviously it’s not something you want to see happen to anyone so just have to send our best to him [Andre Gomes],” Alli concluded.