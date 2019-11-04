Arsenal manager Unai Emery has seen his position at the club come under scrutiny. A majority of the Gunners’ fanbase has turned on the Spaniard and are now asking for him to be sacked. Reports linking other managers to the Emirates hot seat have grown and a recent one suggests that two are leading the race.

According to a report by the Mirror, Arsenal have identified two candidates to replace Unai Emery with – Massimiliano Allegri and Mikel Arteta. As opposed to previous reports, the club is not considering appointing Jose Mourinho as their new manager.

The prospect of Mourinho taking over at the Emirates has divided the fan base. The Portuguese football manager has had some notable run-ins with the club, and its former coach Arsene Wenger in the past, making him a despicable figure among the Arsenal fans.

Meanwhile, club great Patrick Vieira has also been linked in recent weeks. The Frenchman is currently the manager of OGC Nice in Ligue 1. However, the team is going through a difficult spell, meaning that Vieira’s name has fallen further down the Arsenal managerial shortlist.

Two candidates, then, are leading the race. Massimiliano Allegri, currently unattached, and Mikel Arteta, currently Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, are said to be the closest to the job. However, the Gunners could face difficulty in appointing either one of them, with Allegri also linked with Bayern Munich and Arteta a key part of Guardiola’s backroom staff.