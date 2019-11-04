Marco Silva reveals Everton players’ dressing room reaction to Andre Gomes leg break

Everton players are “sad” according to their manager Marco Silva after the horrific leg break suffered by their teammate Andre Gomes during Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

A challenge by Heung-min Son eventually led to Gomes landing awkwardly and breaking his leg, resulting in rather incredible scenes at Goodison Park.

While Son was sent off by VAR for the tackle, the condition of Gomes demanded more attention, as the Portuguese was stretchered off the pitch with the worst news possible still to come.

Everton confirmed that the leg was indeed fractured, and Silva gave some insight into the dressing room feelings afterwards.

“It was a really tough moment for us, forgetting the game and result,” Silva said in his post-match press conference.

“Andre will have all the support he needs from us.

“It is a serious injury and I am 100 per cent sure Andre will become stronger as a footballer player and stronger as a man, he is a fantastic lad and professional and all the support he needs, he will have from us.

“Our players are sad now, it is a tough moment in our dressing room, but the spirit we showed after that moment was good. It was the toughest moment for us this season.”