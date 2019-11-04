Everton star says he wishes they lost 5-0 in reference to Andre Gomes leg break

Everton players and fans have come out in support of Andre Gomes after the Portuguese suffered a horrific leg break during a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. One of his teammates, Cenk Tosun has now released a heartfelt message of support to Gomes on Instagram.

Tosun was the one who got the equaliser for the Toffees in this one, but he says he would any day trade it and a 5-0 loss for his side if it meant Gomes did not have to suffer so greatly.

“You win, you draw, you lose but all that doesn’t matter when something like this happens,” Tosun said on his Instagram page.

“I wish I didn’t score, I wish we lost 0-5 and this didn’t happen. I know you will come back stronger bro and we will be there for you.”

“Everybody is so sad inside,” Tosun said via Daily Mail. “Some players, they nearly cried.

“Andre was in shock. His eyes were open so big. He was crying, shouting and screaming. I just tried to hold him and speak to him. I tried to tell him to stay calm.

“We couldn’t understand him. He was the one who had got the injury.”