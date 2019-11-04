Former Liverpool UCL winner calls for VAR to be scrapped after Gomes leg break

VAR has overseen plenty of controversy in the Premier League this season, such that fans, pundits, players and managers have all had something to say about the usage of video technology on the pitch to aid referees. One former Liverpool star has now claimed he doesn’t want it anymore.

Jamie Carragher launched a scathing attack against VAR after it intervened in the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the English top flight, calling for it to basically be scrapped despite him defending it for a long time.

I defended #VAR at the start as I felt the process needed to be given a chance. I argued with people who were set against it, & I really wanted it to take the game forward. But we’re now talking about it more than we ever did about officials & decisions & that can’t be right. https://t.co/gyJK7nRPX6 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 3, 2019

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffered a horrific leg fracture in the match against Spurs at Goodison Park on Sunday, and a VAR intervention found that Heung-min Son was the guilty party.

VAR advised the on field referee to show Son a red card even though replays appear to suggest that the fractured leg may have been caused after the contact was made, perhaps through no fault of the Korea Republic star.

Clearly, the jury is still out on VAR.