Former Liverpool UCL winner calls for VAR to be scrapped after Gomes leg break

Tottenham's Son Heung-min is shown a red card following his challenge on Everton midfielder Andre Gomes

VAR has overseen plenty of controversy in the Premier League this season, such that fans, pundits, players and managers have all had something to say about the usage of video technology on the pitch to aid referees. One former Liverpool star has now claimed he doesn’t want it anymore.

Jamie Carragher launched a scathing attack against VAR after it intervened in the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the English top flight, calling for it to basically be scrapped despite him defending it for a long time.

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffered a horrific leg fracture in the match against Spurs at Goodison Park on Sunday, and a VAR intervention found that Heung-min Son was the guilty party.

VAR advised the on field referee to show Son a red card even though replays appear to suggest that the fractured leg may have been caused after the contact was made, perhaps through no fault of the Korea Republic star.

Clearly, the jury is still out on VAR.

