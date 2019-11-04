Peter Schmeichel reveals the worst part of Manchester United under Solskjaer

Peter Schmeichel has seen it and won it all at Manchester United during his trophy laden years at the club, and understandably has a lot to say about the woeful current situation that surrounds the Red Devils. Following another league defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend, he tore into the current squad.

According to the legendary goalkeeper, United’s work rate was not nearly good enough during the game against Bournemouth, and it was exposed in the defeat on the south coast of England.

“It was definitely not good today,” Schmeichel said to Premier League Productions.

“I kind of feel for Ole, I think he is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“There’s not really a lot he can do. The fact is that it’s a very average squad of players that he’s got.

“To go to Bournemouth and to, not be bullied off the pitch, but at times played off the pitch, and with only one shot on target, it’s bad.

“We’ve all experienced games like that where it’s not coming off for you and stuff like that.

“But what really gets to me is the work rate – the work rate is just not good enough.

“You play for Man United, you have to work hard for 90 minutes or however long the game is and there are certain players in there who come off the pitch [and] there’s no sweat on them, they look like they don’t care if those lose the ball or lose a tackle and don’t get the ball.

“For me that’s not good enough.”