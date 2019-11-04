Dele Alli reveals Andre Gomes leg break was not Son’s fault

Andre Gomes suffered a horrific leg break during an intense clash between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend, and most of the post-match talk surrounded the unfortunate incident.

While Spurs and their players have sent their best wishes to Gomes after the game, according to Dele Alli, the leg break tackle from Heung-min Son was not his fault at all.

“I didn’t want to look too much at what happened. All I can do is send him my best wishes and wish him a quick recovery,” he said to Sky Sports after full time.

‘He will be a stronger player’ – Everton boss Silva is positive about Andre Gomes future after horror injury

“Son is devastated, he’s in tears but it’s not his fault. He’s one of the nicest people you would want to meet and he’s not like that. He can’t even lift his head up he’s crying that much in the dressing room.”

Those who know Son know that the Korea Republic star would never have meant such an action, but the referee deemed the tackle on Gomes as dangerous enough to be sent off for.

While many do not seem to agree with the decision made by the officials during the match, wishes of recovery continue to be coming in for Gomes after the incident.