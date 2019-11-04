Mauricio Pochettino reveals Heung-min Son’s reaction to Andre Gomes leg break

Mauricio Pochettino has given some insight into the thought process of Heung-min Son after the Korea Republic star was sent off for being the reason that Andre Gomes of Everton suffered a shocking leg break in the Premier League game between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

“We feel very sorry. It was a very bad situation, very bad luck how he landed. We can send our best wishes and of course I am very devastated for the situation,” Pochettino told Sky Sports after the game.

“It’s not important, football; it’s important for him. We can talk about football but always feeling bad, feeling sorry for the action. It was so, so difficult.

‘Everton players came to console Son’ after horror injury for Gomes – Pochettino

“The feeling changed in this moment. We were playing well, it was more close to the second goal for us. It’s difficult to assess the last 10, 12 minutes, but talking only about football, I am happy with the performance, the way we competed.

“Sonny was devastated. During the situation, he was very confused, it was difficult to keep calm. After you watch the action on TV, [you can see] it was never his intention [to hurt Gomes].

“It was very, very bad luck for Andre, for the family and for Everton. We finish with a red card for Sonny and, of course, the condition of the game changed. In this situation, we defend well but then we concede. I’m disappointed for the result.”