Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Andre Gomes suffers serious injury before Cenk Tosun scores late leveller

Cenk Tosun headed in a 97th-minute equaliser as Everton rescued a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in a game overshadowed by a serious injury to Andre Gomes.

Despite the absence of Harry Kane through illness, Tottenham appeared set to register their first away win in the Premier League since January thanks to Dele Alli’s second-half strike.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side were unable to hold onto their lead after Son Heung-min was dismissed for a tackle on Gomes that led to the midfielder suffering a severe-looking leg injury.

The South Korea international was visibly shaken following his involvement in the incident, as too was Spurs team-mate Serge Aurier, who Gomes collided with after the initial challenge.

A lengthy stoppage for treatment – following on from two VAR checks for penalty appeals – resulted in 12 additional minutes at Goodison Park, during which Tosun converted Lucas Digne’s cross to secure a point.

FT. @CenkTosun_‘s late header earns us a point. #EVETOT All our thoughts now with @aftgomes. We’ll bring you an update as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/hKsIQwpxVF — Everton (@Everton) November 3, 2019

Substitute Tosun’s equaliser ensured Spurs’ run without an away triumph in the league stretched to 12 games, while also bailing out team-mate Alex Iwobi after his sloppy pass had inadvertently set up the opening goal.

The former Arsenal forward watched on after losing possession inside his own half as Alli cut back inside onto his right foot before shooting low beyond Jordan Pickford.

Son had slipped the ball through Yerry Mina’s legs to provide the assist yet his involvement in the game lasted only a further 16 minutes, referee Martin Atkinson deciding a red card was suitable punishment for the forward’s attempt to stop Gomes’ progress near the touchline.

Everton struggled to make the most of their numerical advantage until Tosun’s intervention, though the celebrations at rescuing something from the game soon turned to thoughts of Gomes’ health at the final whistle.