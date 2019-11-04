On Saturday, Chelsea defeated Watford 2-1 and cemented their place in the Premier League top-four, but manager Frank Lampard was concerned about the negative effects of using VAR, as he warned that it could be “dangerous” for the league.

According to Premier League regulations, VAR should only be used for “clear and obvious” errors by on-field referees.

But on Saturday, when Watford were awarded a penalty via VAR after Gerard Deulofeu was tripped by Jorginho, Lampard said he was “so, so surprised”.

“We’re not in a great place with it,” he said after the game.

“Any [decision] that takes that long means they aren’t sure, so why aren’t we using screens on side of the pitch?”

“I know [using screens] is a bit contentious, I know it could mean every fan might call for it and there might pressure on the referees.”

“But if we are saying they are grey areas and we are overturning decisions because one referee somewhere else thinks it was more of a penalty than the referee on the pitch, then I think we are in a really dangerous place.”

“You’re going to be tossing a coin every week.”

“I have to be careful but last week we saw a clear change in VAR with penalties getting overturned.”

“I was at a managers’ meeting in the week and we spoke a lot about it and the absolute consensus from managers, from referees and from the Premier League was that decisions were not going to get overturned unless they were absolutely clear and obvious or VAR saw something that the referee on the pitch didn’t see,” Lampard further explained, before concluding:

“[In Jorginho’s case] it didn’t, it nowhere near shows that. The longer it took the more worried I got and I’m so, so surprised after the meeting on Thursday to then have that decision today.”

Quotes via BBC.